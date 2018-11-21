Brook vs Khan: Errol Spence Jr says Kell Brook will beat Amir Khan if they meet

Errol Spence Jr says Kell Brook will beat Amir Khan

Errol Spence Jr is backing Kell Brook to beat Amir Khan if they finally agree to fight.

The big British rivals' teams have opened negotiations for an elusive domestic dust-up in spring of 2019, with both fighters in conversation at the Manchester Arena, on November 10.

Live Fight Night International Live on

Spence Jr has gone on record saying Khan is the bigger name of the two but, although they look set to meet at welterweight, is still siding with Brook to come out on top.

Anthony Crolla, Errol Spence Jr, Keith Thurman and more on Toe 2 Toe

Brook and Khan met at the Manchester Arena on November 10

"It would be a huge, huge fight and hopefully they can make it happen," he told Michelle Joy Phelps for Toe 2 Toe.

"I know they're both still arguing. They both want to be the A-side, no-one to B-side and they're both positioning each other, but I do think it will happen.

"I favour Kell Brook because Kell Brook can punch. Amir Khan has the skills but Kell Brook can punch and has skills too. And he is the naturally bigger fighter."

Kell Brook lost his IBF welterweight world title to Spence Jr

Spence Jr will defend the IBF welterweight title he took off Brook against unbeaten four-weight world champion Mikey Garcia in a stellar American showdown in March.

Brook, who returns to the ring on December 8, is willing to come down to 147lbs to face Khan but 'The Truth' has offered him an alternative up at super-welterweight.

"If he wins a belt, I'll fight him at 154lbs," said Spence Jr.

"I told him if he gets a belt there I'll fight him, but I'm not going to go and fight him for no reason, because I already beat him."

0:36 Promoter Eddie Hearn says Amir Khan and Kell Brook have begun negotiating for the first time about a potential fight Promoter Eddie Hearn says Amir Khan and Kell Brook have begun negotiating for the first time about a potential fight

Watch a huge night of action in Monaco with Yafai vs Gonzalez, Lebedev vs Wilson and Buglioni vs Meng live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and Main Event from 7.45pm this Saturday.