Yafai vs Gonzalez: Kal Yafai stripped naked on the scales to make weight for WBA title defence

Kal Yafai defends WBA title against Israel Gonzalez, live on Sky Sports

Kal Yafai stripped naked on the scales as he made weight for his WBA title defence against Israel Gonzalez in Monte Carlo.

The WBA super-flyweight champion was marginally over the 8st 3lb mark at the first attempt, then removed his pants to make weight, with Mexican Gonzalez also inside the limit for Saturday's title fight, live on Sky Sports.

Yafai has predicted an explosive victory over the Mexican

Fellow Brit Frank Buglioni successfully made light-heavyweight for his fight against Fanlong Meng, who was also inside the required 12st 7lbs.

Former world champion Denis Lebedev returns to action as he takes on American Mike Wilson and both men had no problems making the cruiserweight limit.

Denis Lebedev battles unbeaten Mike Wilson

Standing at 6′7½'' tall, Alexander Ustinov has a height and weight advantage over opponent Michael Hunter, with the Russian tipping the scales at over a stone more than the Californian heavyweight.

Michael Hunter sized up Alexander Ustinov on the stage

Daniyar Yeleussinov, a 2016 Olympic gold medallist, also appears on the bill as he targets a fifth professional victory over Marcos Mojica.

Watch a huge night of action in Monaco with Yafai vs Gonzalez, Lebedev vs Wilson and Buglioni vs Meng live on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm and Main Event from 7.45pm this Saturday.