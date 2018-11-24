Yafai vs Gonzalez: Kal Yafai defends his world title and Frank Buglioni looks to get back in the mix

The Monte Carlo Bonanza has two British stars looking to steal the show, with Kal Yafai the headline act as he defends his world title...

Background

Kal Yafai makes the fourth defence of his WBA super-flyweight title in Monte Carlo. Mexican challenger Israel Gonzalez knows he has nothing to lose in the iconic casino venue, with Yafai ready to roll the dice and throw his name right into the top level at super-flyweight. Compatriot Frank Buglioni is looking to get into the world-title mix at light-heavyweight but has to get past unbeaten Chinese sensation Fanlong Meng first.

Buglioni wants another world title shot

On the line

Yafai is one of five British current world champions, with only Anthony Joshua boasting a longer reign. But the super-flyweight wants to follow in AJ's footsteps and pick up another strap next. IBF holder Jerwin Acajas was taken 10 rounds by Gonzalez in February and could well be Yafai's target. There is also the chance of taking on the legendary Roman 'Chocolatito' Gonzalez next, so Yafai knows he has to make sure his belt remains his bargaining tool.

What the fighters say

"I'm looking to impress and put out another note to all the other champions, and all the top fighters in the division, because I'll be putting on an explosive performance, so don't blink." Kal Yafai

"He is a tough opponent and a great Champion. I know it is going to be a difficult and strong fight but I'm ready to show everyone my boxing skills." Israel Gonzalez

"I certainly want to be fighting for and winning world titles and every fight that's gone by, I've improved. We haven't always seen that in the ring when it comes with all the lights, camera, action but I will be showcasing that on Saturday night." Frank Buglioni

"It's an honour for me to be here in Monaco, this is a great show. No matter how much you know about me, it doesn't matter, because after this fight you're going to remember my name." Fanlong Meng

The weigh-in

Kal Yafai - 8st 3lbs

Israel Gonzalez - 8st 3lbs

Fanlong Meng - 12st 6lbs

Frank Buglioni - 12st 5lbs

And finally...

