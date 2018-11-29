Wilder vs Fury: Tyson Fury claims Deontay Wilder deliberately caused press conference brawl

0:35 Tyson Fury has claimed Deontay Wilder wanted Fury to hit him in order to get out of their heavyweight clash in Los Angeles Tyson Fury has claimed Deontay Wilder wanted Fury to hit him in order to get out of their heavyweight clash in Los Angeles

Tyson Fury believes Deontay Wilder deliberately caused a brawl at a press conference on Wednesday in order to get out of their world heavyweight title fight this weekend.

Fury and Wilder meet for the WBC belt in Los Angeles on Sunday and the pair came close to blows ahead of time when addressing the media in their final pre-fight press conference.

Fury had to be separated from Wilder during the customary face-off after the two fighters appeared to push each other - sparking a melee involving both camps.

Fury insists Wilder was at fault over the altercation and believes it was a deliberate ploy by the American to get out of Sunday's fight.

"Deontay Wilder needed to do something so he started getting in my face," said Fury.

"I believe he wanted me to hit today so he could get out of the fight, or get me a massive fine. But I was not going to do that.

"It was a just a load of rubbish really. I'm quite disappointed that it had to come to that sort of stuff, those tactics, at such a high level.

Wilder and Fury meet for the WBC heavyweight title on Sunday

"I apologise for the conduct on both of our parts because tempers were high and he does need to prove a point."

Wilder, however, insists he is relishing the chance to face Fury at the Staples Center.

"I can't wait," said Wilder. "He does a lot of talking but now it is time to show it."

Follow the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury world heavyweight title fight from the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on our live blog from 2am, Sunday morning.