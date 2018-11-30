Wilder vs Fury: Tyson Fury three stone heavier than Deontay Wilder

1:27 Deontay Wilder was unmoved during the weigh-in as Tyson Fury has to be held back. Deontay Wilder was unmoved during the weigh-in as Tyson Fury has to be held back.

Tyson Fury came in three stone heavier than Deontay Wilder as both men were kept apart ahead of their WBC heavyweight title fight this weekend.

After things boiled over at Wednesday's press conference, security was beefed up and there was no such repeat of the ugly fracas, the two heavyweights keeping their cool as they weighed in.

Tyson Fury weighed in at 18st 4lbs ahead of the fight

Fury fans were out in full force in sunny Los Angeles and 'The Gypsy King', who arrived in style hanging out of a jeep, was all smiles as he hit the scales at 18st 4lbs. WBC champ Wilder, wearing a mask, followed him and came in at a trim 15st 2lbs, the lightest he has been since he made his professional debut in 2008.

The unbeaten pair were then kept a good distance apart and not allowed to engage in a close-up staredown, despite a topless Fury bellowing at his man.

'The Bronze Bomber' remained relaxed outside of the Staples Center and afterwards once again promised a knockout win.

Wilder was the lightest he has been since he made his professional debut

"Talk is cheap, tomorrow is time, actions speak louder than words," Wilder told Showtime PPV.

Fury: I'll win one million per cent

"Tomorrow I get to release everything that is inside of me. Definitely this the most important fight of my career, I've fought tougher guys than him.

The pair are separated in Los Angeles

"This is just another step of me getting to where I want to go. I'm gonna knock him out."

Follow the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury world heavyweight title fight from the Staples Center, Los Angeles, on our live blog from 2am, Sunday morning.