Brook vs Zerafa: Jono Carroll wants to beat 'muppet' Tevin Farmer

Jono Carroll wants to challenge Tevin Farmer in America

Jono Carroll is ready to take America "by storm" if he comes through his final eliminator for the IBF super-featherweight against Guillaume Frenois.

The unbeaten Irishman knows a win at the Sheffield Arena, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, will earn him a crack at flamboyant American Tevin Farmer.

Farmer makes the second defence of his title on the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez undercard in New York, and with a constant war of words on social media between them, Carroll is more than happy to travel back to America and challenge him in 2019.

"He's a little child, I feel like I'm arguing with a child from the playground when I talk to him," Carroll told Toe 2 Toe podcast.

"He doesn't hold himself like a champion, he's just a little muppet. He doesn't get under my skin, he's just so immature, is he really that type of person? I don't know. I wear my heart on my sleeve so if he says annoying things, I say it how it is.

"His time will come and I can't wait. I'll smash him up, he's one I'll be looking to stop. I will put him on a big pedestal and let him believe he's this, that and the other and then break him up for all his US fans to see, to set my name in stone over there, and take America down by storm."

Carroll has to deal with experienced Frenois, who is one above him in the IBF super-featherweight rankings.

The Frenchman is a two-time European champion and has only lost one of his 47 professional fights and 'King Kong' knows he cannot afford to slip up.

"It's a big fight, my whole career has led up to this point, I have to stay switched on and can't take anything for granted," he said.

"This is my world title. I'm coming out with the victory and that's all that matters.

"Every fight I'm involved in, it's always exciting, I've only started to hit my potential, learning all the time. Before it was just fast shots, not going for knockouts, trying to gain experience.

"Best believe I will try and take him out, I have prepared for 12 solid, hard rounds, but trust me I'm going for the knockout. "

