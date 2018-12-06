Brook vs Zerafa: Anthony Fowler wants to end the year in style and set up rival matches for 2019

Anthony Fowler is ready to blast through the domestic scene with Scott Fitzgerald and Ted Cheeseman the primary targets for early next year.

Fowler firstly takes on Jose Carlos Paz - a former opponent of current WBO champion Jaime Munguia - over 10 super-welterweight rounds at the Sheffield Arena this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Speaking at Thursday's press conference, promoter Eddie Hearn asked about fights with fellow unbeaten Brits Fitzgerald and Cheeseman to kick-start 2019 and Fowler replied in confident fashion.

"I'm ready, I've been ready all year for these fights. I just want to be in big fights, showing what I am about," the Liverpool Olympian said.

"I work very, very hard in the gym and there's no point doing all the work and then having an easy fight.

"This next guy will come to fight me, he's tough, a lot more experienced and it'll make for a great fight. Paz has been at top level and boxed world champions. This is a fight where I show what I'm about, being cool, calm and collected and doing the job.

"I've had eight fights but, without being cocky, I haven't even broke a sweat so far, they've been easy and straight-forward."

Trainer David Coldwell revealed his frustrations at trying to land Fowler a big fight but is confident his Merseyside charge remains well on track for a 2019 clash with unbeaten British champion Cheeseman.

"It's unfortunate that Fitzgerald injured his hand because we wanted him for this fight. It's been so frustrating, so many fighters turning the offer down, we're desperate for a proper fight," the Sheffield trainer said.

"Fowler wants proper fights and to be tested. I need to see him in a real fight soon, probably before we fight Cheeseman because Cheeseman has had the real fights. I don't want experience costing my man.

British champion Ted Cheeseman destroyed Asinia Byfield last time out

"That fight will definitely be next year but I'd like a real fight first. It will be a great, I rate Cheeseman, domestically he is one of the most improved we've got over here.

"Before they let Cheeseman off the leash, he fought an old Carson Jones, that was his real fight. I now want that for Fowler.

"Let's say come through this, Fitzgerald in February or March and then Cheeeman after that."

