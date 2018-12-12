Canelo vs Fielding: Anthony Joshua and Jarrell Miller due to attend

Jarrell 'Big Baby' Miller and Anthony Joshua are due to attend the 'Canelo' fight

Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller believes he will cross paths with Anthony Joshua in New York this weekend – and challenged the world champion to agree a fight in America next year.

Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

Watch Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

The heavyweight rivals are both due to attend Rocky Fielding's world title fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez at Madison Square Garden this Saturday, live on Sky Sports, in what could be a tense reunion after Miller and Joshua clashed at a press conference earlier this year.

Live Fight Night International Live on

But Miller is not concerned about the prospect of another confrontation after the British star arrived in his hometown.

"Yes, I'll be there in attendance," Miller told Sky Sports. "If it does [paths cross], it does. But if he's going to the fight, then I think it will. We'll make a scene of it.

"Who knows? He's in my backyard. I'm not worried about AJ at all."

The unbeaten American is due to return in January, with fellow New Yorker Trevor Bryan his preferred opponent, while Joshua has expressed his desire to face WBC champion Deontay Wilder in his next scheduled world title defence at Wembley Stadium on April 13.

And Miller insists he would not step in as a replacement opponent for Joshua, if the Wilder fight cannot be agreed, as the 30-year-old would seek more preparation time and financial reward.

0:55 Big Baby and AJ became embroiled in a fiery encounter in New York Big Baby and AJ became embroiled in a fiery encounter in New York

"Nah, definitely not. I'm not going to be a standby for anybody, as a play toy," said Miller.

"I've been fighting for a long time, I want my due. I want my respect. I want a proper training camp, so it can't be last minute, and it's got to make sense.

"He fights the 'Big Baby', and that kind of name that I bring, and the noise that I bring, it's going to cause a sold out arena."

But with Joshua yet to make his US debut, Miller has urged him to take a showdown in the States later this year.

2:57 Miller has voiced his desire to fight a British opponent Miller has voiced his desire to fight a British opponent

"For AJ, it's a must, do or die," he said.

"He's been a world champion for over a year now, and he has said he wants to fight in America, and then he changes his mind. He's not really trying to take any crazy risks right now.

"I get it, but you can't be called world champion forever, if you're not fighting around the world, and America of course."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora 2, and the undercard including David Price vs Tom Little, Cristofer Rosales vs Charlie Edwards and Ryan Walsh vs Reece Bellotti, live from The O2, Saturday, December 22, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book online here.