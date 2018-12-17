Whyte vs Chisora 2: Heavyweight rematch live on Sky Sports Box Office

1:00 The countdown to the Sky Sports Box Office rematch between Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora is on... The countdown to the Sky Sports Box Office rematch between Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora is on...

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora will finally settle their bitter feud on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Talking points

The London heavyweights' grudge began two years ago, and featured a ruckus during the filming of The Gloves Are Off before a table thrown across the room during a press conference.

They went back-and-forth in the ring in a pulsating fight that was given to Whyte via split decision. But the rivalry remained.

Whyte and Chisora both recorded the best victories of their careers earlier this year on the same night, against Joseph Parker and Carlos Takam respectively, leading to their rematch.

What's at stake?

Whyte vs Chisora could have serious ramifications for the heavyweight title picture.

The race is on to challenge Anthony Joshua when the world heavyweight champion is next expected to defend his belts on April 13 at Wembley Stadium.

Deontay Wilder remains Joshua's preference but could have his own rematch against Tyson Fury. Oleksandr Usyk also looms but the door is ajar.

A spectacular performance from Whyte could, therefore, land him a long-awaited second fight against Joshua, to whom he lost three years ago.

"Victory for either guy should lead them to that point," promoter Eddie Hearn said of Whyte and Chisora.

"He knows it's his last opportunity"@MrDavidHaye talks all things Chisora ahead of the rematch against Dillian Whyte on 22nd December 🥊 pic.twitter.com/HEZKdjQiAS — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 13, 2018

Who else is on the bill?

Charlie Edwards will challenge for the WBC flyweight champion against Cristofer Rosales.

The toughest test of Joshua Buatsi's burgeoning career arrives in the shape of Renold Quinlan, with the WBA international light-heavyweight belt on the line.

Joshua Buatsi hopes to steal the show

The British featherweight title is at stake as Ryan Walsh defends against Reece Bellotti.

David Price and Tom Little collide in a must-win heavyweight fight.

How can I watch?

