Anthony Joshua wants 'just' Deontay Wilder next, says Eddie Hearn
Joshua and Jarrell Miller will be present in New York as Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez faces Rocky Fielding this weekend, live on Sky Sports
Last Updated: 14/12/18 10:06pm
Anthony Joshua has made it clear he wants "just" Deontay Wilder next, with Eddie Hearn admitting Jarrell Miller and the winner of Dillian Whyte against Derek Chisora, could step in if it doesn't happen.
Joshua is in New York for the Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Rocky Fielding world title fight, live on Sky Sports, and told America he wants the 'Bronze Bomber' at Wembley Stadium, on April 13.
Wilder has had a rematch with Tyson Fury sanctioned by the WBC following their Los Angeles draw but has always called for "one champion, one face, one name" in the heavyweight division.
Joshua, the IBF, WBA and WBO holder, is in agreement. But his promoter has a follow-up list in place if the undisputed showdown doesn't happen next, with New York's Miller - who will be at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night - an option.
"Right now, our focus is on Deontay Wilder on April 13, at Wembley. If he doesn't want to fight Anthony Joshua, there's nothing we can do, but that's what we want."
Eddie Hearn
"He (Joshua) just came out and told the truth: I want Deontay Wilder on April 13 - that's my fight date at Wembley," Hearn exclusively told Sky Sports.
"Why not? If you want to be undisputed, now's the time, so he's made it clear, to the public, to me, that's what he wants.
"If Wilder fights Fury, he [Joshua] has to fight the winner of Whyte-Chisora or Jarrell Miller, or [Oleksandr] Usyk, or one of these guys.
"But there is absolutely no poll required for Anthony Joshua. It's just Deontay Wilder, just the undisputed heavyweight championship of the world.
"Right now, our focus is on Deontay Wilder on April 13, at Wembley. If he doesn't want to fight Anthony Joshua, there's nothing we can do, but that's what we want."
Joshua is likely to cross paths with Miller on a busy Madison Square Garden bill, with the unbeaten Brooklyn man already clashing with the British star, in the summer.
The heavyweights had to be separated at the DAZN launch in New York and 'Big Baby' has recently said he wants to "KO a Brit next".
"When Jarrell Miller stuck it on him he was ready to go," said Hearn.
"They were calling each other outside to the cobbles. So tomorrow night, hopefully, Big Baby Miller will behave himself.
"Also Jarrell will be over next week for Whyte vs Chisora, so he's got to behave himself there as well. He's making a lot of noise, he's a good fighter Jarrell Miller.
"He's going to be a problem for anybody and he is going to be someone Anthony Joshua will fight in time.
But he's actually someone Joshua wants to fight as well because of everything that happened. So we'll see."
