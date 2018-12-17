Whyte vs Chisora 2: Derek Chisora vows to 'come after' Dillian Whyte in grudge rematch

14:03 Behind the scenes in both Whyte and Chisora's training camps Behind the scenes in both Whyte and Chisora's training camps

Derek Chisora has promised to “take out” Dillian Whyte without the need for the judges when they fight again.

Book Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

Watch Whyte vs Chisora 2 online here

Chisora was on the wrong end of a split decision two years ago but, on Saturday live on Sky Sports Box Office, does not plan to rely on the ringside officials.

Asked if the split decision in the first fight still annoyed him, Chisora said: "No. I am going to take him out."

Asked in what round, he replied: "I don't know, but I will take him out.

"The first fight was special. This one is going to be amazing.

By the time the bell goes 'ding ding ding' I am going to come after him. Derek Chisora

"It's going to be so amazing that you aren't going to want to sit down. That's how much confidence I have in myself.

"By the time the bell goes 'ding ding ding' I am going to come after him.

"I'm not going to run away. I am going to run into him, and we will get it on."

Since losing to Whyte in December 2016, Chisora slumped to a disappointing defeat to Agit Kabayel but then produced a career-best knockout against Carlos Takam.

He has also added David Haye, a former bitter rival to whom he lost in 2012, as his manager overseeing his training camp.

6:12 Chisora talks Whyte, Haye, Wilder and Fury Chisora talks Whyte, Haye, Wilder and Fury

"Sometimes you need a bit of change. Change is good for everybody. Certain things have changed in my life, and this was one of the changes.

"David has sorted the programme out and said: 'this is how hard you have to work, to get what you want'."

Chisora's trainer Don Charles had his jaw broken by Haye in the notorious brawl in Germany six years ago that kicked off their feud but the hatchet has been buried.

"[Chisora] has listened to Haye, his manager," Charles said. "Collectively we have taken on board [what Haye has brought], he as a fighter and me as a trainer. We have worked harmoniously."

"Chisora's gonna whoop Dillian!"@AnthonyFJoshua gives his prediction for this Saturday's rematch! 🥊 pic.twitter.com/sfrFLl7KGD — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) December 17, 2018

Chisora has received the notable backing of Anthony Joshua, who he once shared an amateur gym with.

"I think Derek is going to whoop Dillian. I want him to," Joshua told Sky Sports.

"I want Chisora to win. I don't want too much good for Dillian because he's an enemy of mine. But I want Dillian to win as well, so we can have our rematch."

Watch Dillian Whyte vs Derek Chisora 2, from The O2, London, on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here.

Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it at skysports.com/boxofficelive.