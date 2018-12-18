Whyte-Chisora 2: Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora will display ring skills at Wednesday's public workout

Dillian Whyte will have a public workout in Canary Wharf

Dillian Whyte and Derek Chisora will display their destructive ring skills at Wednesday's public workout ahead of their heavyweight rematch.

The British rivals are edging closer to their second fight at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, and will give a glimpse of their punch power as they are put through their paces at East Wintergarden in Canary Wharf from noon on Wednesday.

Whyte claimed a split decision win over Chisora in their first fight in December 2016 and insists he is ready to engage his London rival in another brutal battle.

"[Trainer] Mark Tibbs always wants me to box and use my skills, and show people my skills that he knows that other people haven't seen, but this is the fight game," Whyte told Sky Sports.

"I like to have it, so let's see what happens. I will not be shying away from him, backing down from him. It's not in my nature, or my style."

But Chisora has vowed to avenge that loss with an explosive knockout and believes he is reaping the benefits of his new partnership with manager David Haye.

"It's going to be so amazing that you aren't going to want to sit down," said Chisora. "That's how much confidence I have in myself.

"By the time the bell goes 'ding ding ding' I am going to come after him. I'm not going to run away. I am going to run into him, and we will get it on."

Rising Joshua Buatsi is also at the public workout

Media workout running order

12pm- Reece Bellotti

12.10pm - Ryan Walsh

12.20pm - Tom Little

12.30pm - David Price

12.40pm - Renold Quinlan

12.50pm - Cristofer Rosales

1.00pm - Charlie Edwards

1.10pm - Joshua Buatsi

1.20pm - Derek Chisora

1.40pm - Dillian Whyte

