Whyte vs Chisora 2: Joshua Buatsi out to prove he is as bad as the rest in light-heavyweight division

Joshua Buatsi believes he is well on course to reach the top as he looks to deliver another ruthless knockout at The O2.

Buatsi takes on Australia's Renold Quinlan this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, defending his WBA International light-heavyweight title.

The 25-year-old has cruised through eight fights in the pro ranks and is now ready to make his mark in the 175lbs division.

Joshua Buatsi gets ready to face Renold Quinlan

"There are killers both nationally and internationally, I'm one of the killers believe it or not," Buatsi said to Sky Sports at Wednesday's public workout.

"I just have to be ready, have the right fights at the right time and I'm sure it will go well.

"It's eight wins from eight, every fight is important and my aim is always to win. Everything is going according to plan and Saturday it's down to business. We can smile a bit more after that.

"From what I've seen, he [Quinlan] seems durable and tough. I'll get in the ring, let the hands go and see what happens. How he fights someone else is not how he is going to fight me, I will go in and figure things out.

Tale of the Tape - Buatsi v Quinlan

"What I've done differently is that for 2/3 weeks I have known my opponent, so he's always on my mind. Now I've seen his face, it's on my mind until I get in the ring."

Quinlan, coming to the ring with 12 wins and three losses, formerly fought at super-middleweight and has gone 10 rounds with Chris Eubank Jr.

