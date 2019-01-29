Cheeseman vs Garcia: Sergio Garcia hopes beating Ted Cheeseman will move him closer to world title

Ted Cheeseman and Sergio Garcia meet at The O2 on Saturday

Sergio Garcia hopes beating Ted Cheeseman in London will move him into the world title mix.

The European super-welterweight champion defends his title at The O2, on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

The unbeaten Spaniard has never boxed away from home but sees the power of British boxing taking him further afield if he can get past Cheeseman.

"It's not important because it is out of Spain, it is important because it is a defence of a title that we currently have in our power," he exclusively told Sky Sports.

Sergio Garcia is the unbeaten European super-welterweight cham[pion

"This is an important fight at European level. The European mecca is London, so it is very important, a very important precinct.

"I am looking forward to fighting. After I have fought, I will travel and get to know places and people or whatever it may be, but my goal right now is to fight and arrive at the ring at 100 per cent and show everyone my best.

"I am sure it will be in the news here, with it being on Sky I am sure it will be known over here too.

"I think by winning in England is going to give us more than just talk and give us more possibilities at world level, of course.

"But right now, what is important is this fight, I am not thinking about anything more than this fight."

Garcia won the vacant European strap with a one-sided unanimous decision over previously unbeaten Frenchman Maxime Beaussire in September.

'El Nino' expects Cheeseman to be the toughest test of his career so far but is happy to be the underdog.

"He is an ambitious guy with a love of fighting and he is hungry to succeed but this is why we are training. I am sure he is studying me, and we are studying him and may the best man win," he said.

"I am going to give my best and it's logical that they have him as the favourite, but I am going to go for it and show that we have the title and we have it for a reason."

