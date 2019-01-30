Cheeseman vs Garcia: Anthony Fowler accuses Ted Cheeseman of jealousy and will watch British rival

Anthony Fowler says a simmering feud with Ted Cheeseman stems from jealousy, but still wants his British rival to come safely through a European title fight.

Cheeseman challenges Sergio Garcia for the European super-welterweight belt on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, and Fowler will be watching with interest at The O2, as he fully expects to face the Londoner in the future.

A Rio 2016 Olympian, Fowler entered the pro ranks a year later, and was irritated by an early verbal challenge by the Bermondsey man, who was already working towards domestic titles.

Ted Cheeseman takes a step-up in class against Sergio Garcia, live on Sky Sports

"I feel as though he was jealous," Fowler told Sky Sports. "I was 6-0, just been pro a year, moving at my own pace and he came on chatting 'I want to fight Fowler, he's this and that,' when he was 14-0.

"I thought, bit disrespectful, stay in your lane, look ahead. If you're 14-0, fighting for a British title, why do you want to call out a kid who is 6-0?

"He's just jealous of the backing I've got at the Olympics etc, but I've earned that. He tried to go to the Olympics, he wasn't good enough. He used to get beat in the nationals every year.

"He's been managed well as a pro, he's had it all his own way."

Garcia brings a perfect 28-fight record to Britain, along with the promotional backing of former world champion Sergio Martinez, but Fowler expects Cheeseman to stay on course for their domestic clash.

"He might pose Ted a few problems early on, but I'm fully expecting a Cheeseman win," said Fowler.

"I've got no hate towards him. I don't like him, don't get me wrong, I don't like the kid. I want to punch his face in, but I wouldn't wish him any harm.

"I hope he wins the fight, and I'll always back a Brit against a Spanish fella, regardless if I like him or not."

Scott Fitzgerald, another rising contender on the British scene, also returns to action in the capital this weekend as he warms up for a fight with Fowler on the Liam Smith-Sam Eggington undercard in Liverpool on March 30, live on Sky Sports.

Fowler faces Scott Fitzgerald in Liverpool, live on Sky Sports

"The fact you've got three unbeaten British lads - me, Cheeseman, Fitzgerald, all under Matchroom, there's that natural triangle rivalry," said Fowler. "The winner of me and Scott fights Ted, so the fans are excited.

"The main thing is for me, I want to be in big fights. I don't want to be fighting these foreigners who come over to survive.

"Ted boxed them for years. He's got a bit cocky, because he's won a few fights, but I never wanted that. From day one, I said to [trainer] Dave [Coldwell], I want tests and they haven't come because I've been that much ahead of them."

"My last opponent had boxed a reigning world champion, two fights before, and was on a two-fight winning streak away from home in Mexico. He was meant to be a test and he got blitzed."

