James DeGale lighter than Chris Eubank Jr at weigh-in ahead of fight at The O2

1:04 James DeGale traded heated words with Chris Eubank Jr after weigh-in James DeGale traded heated words with Chris Eubank Jr after weigh-in

James DeGale was slightly lighter than Chris Eubank Jr as both fighters made the super-middleweight limit for their British battle at The O2.

The former IBF champion tipped the scales at 166lbs, while Eubank Jr weighed in at 167lbs ahead of their must-win clash in the capital on Saturday night.

DeGale has voiced his contempt for Eubank Jr in recent weeks and there was a lengthy exchange of words between the bitter rivals during the pre-fight face-off.

DeGale was comfortably inside the 168lb limit

On the undercard, Britain's Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce battles Bermane Stiverne, a former WBC champion.

Joyce has stopped all seven of his professional opponents before his fight with the 40-year-old, who claimed the belt with a knockout win over Chris Arreola in 2014.

Heavyweight Joe Joyce faces Bermane Stiverne

Lee Selby also returns to action in London, making his lightweight debut against American Omar Douglas.

The Welshman has moved up two weight divisions after losing his IBF featherweight title to Josh Warrington last May.