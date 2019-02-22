James DeGale lighter than Chris Eubank Jr at weigh-in ahead of fight at The O2
Last Updated: 22/02/19 4:50pm
James DeGale was slightly lighter than Chris Eubank Jr as both fighters made the super-middleweight limit for their British battle at The O2.
The former IBF champion tipped the scales at 166lbs, while Eubank Jr weighed in at 167lbs ahead of their must-win clash in the capital on Saturday night.
DeGale has voiced his contempt for Eubank Jr in recent weeks and there was a lengthy exchange of words between the bitter rivals during the pre-fight face-off.
On the undercard, Britain's Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce battles Bermane Stiverne, a former WBC champion.
Joyce has stopped all seven of his professional opponents before his fight with the 40-year-old, who claimed the belt with a knockout win over Chris Arreola in 2014.
Lee Selby also returns to action in London, making his lightweight debut against American Omar Douglas.
The Welshman has moved up two weight divisions after losing his IBF featherweight title to Josh Warrington last May.