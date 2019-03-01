Derek Chisora could still face Joseph Parker in future and has lot to offer, says trainer David Coldwell

Derek Chisora had been prepared for a planned fight with Joseph Parker

Derek Chisora's proposed fight with Joseph Parker could happen "down the line" and the British heavyweight still has "a lot left in the tank", says new trainer David Coldwell.

Parker ruled out a proposed clash against Chisora, with both teams yet to agree terms, as his promoter David Higgins was unhappy with the preparation time for a scheduled date at The O2 on April 20.

But the New Zealander could be willing to reschedule this bout, and Coldwell hopes it can happen in the future after recently linking up with Chisora.

Parker's team wanted a longer training camp ahead of clash with Chisora

"[Manager] David [Haye] had told me that was the fight," Coldwell told Sky Sports. "It was basically all done, it just needed signing off.

"This is the end of our third week - that was a fight that we were working towards.

"I think I saw something where David Higgins had said that we had been working in camp for weeks and weeks. No we hadn't. When he did that interview, I think we were in our second week of working together, so that's not right.

"I don't know why the fight has fallen out of bed, it's unfortunate. It's a good fight, but maybe it can happen down the line.

"They are the kind of fights that Derek wants. He wants the big fights, the meaty fights, but at the moment in the heavyweight landscape, everyone seems to be locked in.

0:45 Chisora has impressed Coldwell since they teamed up last month Chisora has impressed Coldwell since they teamed up last month

"There's a little bit of jostling, so we might not get the fight that we want this one, but then it's going to put us into a position to get another big fight after that maybe. That side of things I'll leave to David and Eddie."

Chisora is returning from a knockout defeat to Dillian Whyte in their December rematch, but Coldwell insists he has seen promising signs from the 35-year-old in the gym.

"I'm telling you that he's got a lot left in the tank," he said. "It surprised me, and I'm excited to see how he develops and what he can put into the fight."