Katie Taylor says Delfine Persoon would be hardest fight yet

Katie Taylor says a showdown with Delfine Persoon to become the undisputed lightweight champion of the world would be her toughest fight yet.

Eddie Hearn has confirmed that Taylor is in line to face Persoon in an undisputed unification clash on the undercard of Anthony Joshua's heavyweight title defence against Jarrell Miller on June 1, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Taylor made history by becoming the first Irish fighter to hold three of the four major world titles, after stopping Rose Volante last Saturday to add the WBO lightweight strap to her WBA and IBF belts.

Persoon holds the remaining WBC belt after the Belgian extended her record to 43-1 to retain the title with a stoppage win over Melissa St Vil on March 9.

"That's the fight that I want next," Taylor told Sky Sports News. "It's always been my goal to become the undisputed champion, I've got three belts now and one to go.

"She's going to be my toughest opponent to date. She's been a reigning champion for years now, she's been in the pound-for-pound rankings for years as well, so she's a fantastic champion.

"That fight has been talked about for over a year now so that's going to be an absolute super fight.

"She's a great champion, she's very, very fit. It could be a really physical fight. It's definitely going to be the toughest fight of my career and I am taking it that seriously.

"I have to be 100 per cent going into it - she is a great champion. She's had over 40 fights and only one loss. She's a great fighter all round so that's going to be a fantastic fight and I can't wait for it.

"I just feel that I am doing what I was born to do. I love to fight, I love to box and I'm living my dream."

"I want to be involved in mega fights and I want to make history in this sport."