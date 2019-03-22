Edwards vs Moreno: Eddie Hearn is looking forward to the Okolie-Camacho cruiserweight clash

Eddie Hearn says the British and Commonwealth title clash between Lawrence Okolie and Wadi Camacho could steal the show at the Copper Box Arena.

The cruiserweight rivals will settle their differences on a packed undercard for Charlie Edwards' WBC flyweight title defence against Angel Moreno on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports.

"I think Okolie and Camacho is going to be really exciting," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Lawrence has been a bit hot and cold but what we do know is that he's had 11 fights. He's won the WBA international, the British title the Commonwealth title previously.

"He's had a bit of criticism for his performance but he's still learning, he's still green, he's raw. In his camps now he's been working more on the inside, punching on the inside, being a bit devastating.

"Wadi has got good experience, but he likes to stand and fight as well, which might not be good news."

Edwards tops the bill in east London and promoter Hearn expects Moreno to mount a serious challenge to the 26-year-old's WBC crown.

"This kid Moreno from Spain to become world champion, it's massive for him and his country and his team," added Hearn.

Charlie Edwards makes the first defence of his WBC belt against Angel Moreno

"It's going to be a great fight. I think it's going to go the distance, I think it's going to be back and forth, a very, very competitive fight.

"It's all about hunger, I think Charlie wanted that world title so bad. Yesterday when he came face-to-face with Moreno and heard what he had to say, he saw that same desire from him.

"It's all the things Charlie said when he was challenging for the world title, so he knows he's up against a hungry competitor.

Shannon Courtenay fights for the first time in the paid ranks against Cristina Busuioc in a four-rounder on the undercard at the Copper Box Arena

"Shannon Courtenay as well making her professional debut. She's really come through with a great story, people getting behind her.

"There's Lewis Ritson who looks like he could be a world-beater at 135lbs, finally makes the correct decision to move up to super lightweight. He goes for his first world title as well. It's a really packed card."