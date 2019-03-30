Smith vs Eggington: Liam Smith, Anthony Fowler and David Price face testing fights, says Spencer Oliver

Anthony Fowler faces Scott Fitzgerald on undercard for Liam Smith-Sam Eggington this Saturday night, live on Sky Sports

Ahead of an action-packed night in Liverpool, we asked Spencer Oliver to analyse crucial fights for Liam Smith, Anthony Fowler, David Price, and Robbie Davies Jnr.

Former WBO champion Liam Smith has a must-win super-welterweight encounter with Sam Eggington on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports, as the Merseysider is working towards another world title fight, or a potential British battle with Kell Brook.

Fowler, who also campaigns at 154lbs, can finally settle his feud with Scott Fitzgerald, while heavyweight Price has traded heated words with opponent Kash Ali.

On a busy evening, Davies Jr puts his British super-lightweight title at stake against European champion Joe Hughes at the M&S Bank Arena.

Liam Smith vs Sam Eggington

Liam Smith battles Sam Eggington for the WBC silver title

It's a difficult one. Where does the loser go from here? They're both at that stage of their career. You've got to favour Liam Smith, he's the more experienced of the two, boxed at the higher level.

Eggington cannot afford to lose this fight, he's going to know that he must put everything on the line. Spencer Oliver

Stylistically, this fight should make for brilliant viewing. Eggington cannot afford to lose, he's going to know that he must put everything on the line.

Anything less than his very best, then he's going to get beat and I think Smith will claim a stoppage win.

Anthony Fowler vs Scott Fitzgerald

0:27 Fowler and Fitzgerald traded more heated words at the weigh-in Fowler and Fitzgerald traded more heated words at the weigh-in

A great fight. Two unbeaten lads, both young, and the loser can come again, if I'm honest.

You've got to lean towards Fowler. His sheer strength and maybe a bit more experience on a big stage means I edge towards him to win it, but you can't write off Fitzgerald, he's got a good counter left hook.

I think Fowler will win inside the distance.

David Price vs Kash Ali

0:16 David Price and Kash Ali have become embroiled in a pre-fight feud David Price and Kash Ali have become embroiled in a pre-fight feud

This is a very interesting fight, because Kash Ali has got a big right hand, he's dangerous. Anyone who's got a big right hand who is fighting David Price can cause him problems. Price is susceptible to a right hand, as we've seen on a number of occasions.

In saying all that, I think Price will still win, and he should do it by knockout, but Ali has got that shot that could make it very dramatic.

Joe Hughes vs Robbie Davies Jnr

Joe Hughes (left) and Robbie Davies Jnr battle for British and European belts

Hughes is a good fighter. He's tough, he's strong and will keep coming forward, throwing a lot of punches. He's got a good jab, likes to throw hooks to body and head.

Davies Jnr is the more technical of the two, sharper puncher, maybe the better boxing IQ. For that reason, I'm going to go for Davies Jnr on points.

Fight of the night?

5:29 After months of Twitter warfare, Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald sit down for a very tense 'Gloves Are Off' showdown After months of Twitter warfare, Anthony Fowler and Scott Fitzgerald sit down for a very tense 'Gloves Are Off' showdown

I think it's going to be Fowler-Fitzgerald, purely because of the animosity between them. You don't know quite what is going to happen as both game-plans could go completely out of the window when they lock horns.

There's a lot at stake and both fighters might have to come through some tough moments.

