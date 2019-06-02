Joshua vs Ruiz Jr: Book repeats of Anthony Joshua's world title fight with Andy Ruiz Jr

Anthony Joshua made his US debut against Andy Ruiz Jr - and you can still book and watch repeats of the world heavyweight title fight on Sky Sports Box Office.

Britain's unified champion defended his WBA 'Super' IBF and WBO belts against Ruiz Jr in front of a red-hot atmosphere at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Joshua made his US debut against Ruiz Jr at Madison Square Garden in New York

On a bumper night of boxing, Callum Smith made the first defence of his WBA 'Super' super-middleweight title against Hassan N'Dam.

Katie Taylor attempted to become the undisputed world lightweight champion when she battled WBC belt holder Delfine Persoon.

Callum Smith defends his WBA 'super' belt against Hassan N'Dam

Hot prospect Josh Kelly aimed to continue his rise up the welterweight rankings as he took on American Ray Robinson.

Exciting light-heavyweight Joshua Buatsi took a step-up in class against Mexico's Marco Antonio Periban.

Katie Taylor battled Delfine Persoon for all four world titles

And Tommy Coyle kicked off the live action against former world champion Chris Algieri at super-lightweight.

