World Boxing Super Series: Yunier Dorticos promises KO and vows not to waste second chance of glory
Tabiti vs Dorticos and Briedis vs Glowacki are live on Sky Sports Arena from 9pm on Saturday
By Peter Gilbert
Last Updated: 13/06/19 6:59pm
Yunier Dorticos has vowed not to squander his second chance of glory in the World Boxing Super Series.
Dorticos faces undefeated American Andrew Tabiti at the Arena Riga on Saturday in his bid to reach this season's tournament decider, live on Sky Sports Arena.
The big-hitting Cuban, who has secured 21 of his 23 victories by knockout, suffered his sole defeat of his professional career against Murat Gassiev when he was stopped in the final round of last year's semi-final.
"I came here to win, I came here to knock out my opponent," said Dorticos.
"That's what the fans love to see and that is what I am going to give them on Saturday.
"I am not going to waste this opportunity this time around. It is going to be amazing to get to the final.
"My objective is to win the Muhammad Ali Trophy and become a unified champion."
Tabiti, who has been backed to "break records" by trainer Floyd Mayweather Sr, has promised fireworks in his bid to realise his world title dreams.
"Dorticos is a knockout artist and me, I am as well, so I think there is going to be some fireworks on Saturday," said Tabiti. I came well prepared and I am going to get the 'W'.
"This is everything I dreamed about since I started boxing toe be a world champion. It is crazy. I am taking this guy very serious, but like I said I am here to take the 'W'.
"Ali was one of the fighters I grew up watching. So it is a big deal for me to fight for the Ali Trophy."