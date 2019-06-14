Tyson Fury over a stone heavier than underdog Tom Schwarz

Tyson Fury tipped the scales at 18st 11lbs for his showdown with Tom Schwarz

Tyson Fury will return to the ring against Tom Schwarz with a weight advantage of over a stone.

Fury faces Schwarz in his first fight since he rose from the canvas in the final round against Deontay Wilder to salvage a thrilling draw in December.

The 30-year-old (27-0-1, 19 KOs) will put his lineal heavyweight title on the line against the unheralded German underdog at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Fury tipped the scales during the weigh-in on Friday at 263lbs, while Schwarz was 17.5lbs lighter at 245.5lbs.

The Lineal Heavyweight Champion @Tyson_Fury and Challenger Tom Schwarz facing off!! 👀 #FurySchwarz pic.twitter.com/w1EMlfjlPK — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 15, 2019

Afterwards during an intense stare down between the bare-chested duo Schwarz took a leaf out of Andy Ruiz Jr's book by eating a Snickers bar, while Fury taunted his rival by shouting "one round" in his face.

Fury is just under a half-a-stone heavier than against Deontay Wilder

In his fight with American knockout specialist Wilder, Fury weighed 256.5lbs after shedding an incredible 10st, which he piled on during his two-and-a-half years of inactivity following his win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015.

Fury has weight, height, reach and experience on his side against Schwarz

Schwarz (24-0, 16 KOs), who will be making his US debut in only his third fight outside of his native Germany, weighed 4.25lbs heavier than last time out when the stopped Kristijan Krstacic in two rounds in March.

The 25-year-old has vowed to "shock the world" and believes he can secure another heavyweight upset after Ruiz Jr dropped and stopped Anthony Joshua in seven rounds a fortnight ago.