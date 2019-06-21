JD NXTGEN: Conor Benn battles Jussi Koivula on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill live on Sky Sports

Conor Benn returns on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill, live on Sky Sports

Conor Benn's combustible career continues on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill as the all-action welterweight takes on Jussi Koivula at York Hall, live on Sky Sports.

The unbeaten 22-year-old has already been involved in some dramatic dogfights and has promised another eventful encounter against Finland's Koivula, a former European title challenger.

Benn could collide with rival contender Josh Kelly as he climbs the rankings in the red-hot 147lbs weight class and 'The Destroyer' has voiced his desire for a future battle with the fellow Brit.

But the son of former world champion Nigel Benn must firstly overcome Koivula, who has proven his toughness in points defeats against Samuel Vargas, Amir Khan's old foe, and ex-European champion Mohamed Mimoune.

On a packed undercard, Ted Cheeseman defends his British super-welterweight title against Kieron Conway, and light-heavyweight Craig Richards faces London rival Andre Sterling.

What the fighters said

Yeah he's got experience, but I'm quicker, I'm younger, I can punch harder. Everyone has got a plan until they get punched in the face as they say. Conor Benn

It's going to be a good fight and people will get entertainment. I think my timing is better for this fight and I can win this fight, because of my experience. Jussi Koivula

What the promoter said

This is a great fight for those who aren’t aware of Jussi Koivula. Some great fights, lost a split decision to Samuel Vargas as well. Hugely experienced. Eddie Hearn

Pre-fight bust-up

The weigh-in

Conor Benn: 10st 6lbs 2oz, Jussi Koivula: 10st 7lbs (at third attempt)

Who else is on?

Ted Cheeseman defends British belt against Kieron Conway

Craig Richards settles rivalry with Andre Sterling

Shannon Courtenay seeks her third professional victory

The time draws near...

Conor Benn returns to the scene of his epic battle with Cedrick Peynaud Conor Benn returns to the scene of his epic battle with Cedrick Peynaud

