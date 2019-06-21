JD NXTGEN: Conor Benn battles Jussi Koivula on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill live on Sky Sports
Watch Benn-Koivula, Cheeseman-Conway, Richards-Sterling and more on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action
Last Updated: 20/06/19 9:50pm
Conor Benn's combustible career continues on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill as the all-action welterweight takes on Jussi Koivula at York Hall, live on Sky Sports.
The unbeaten 22-year-old has already been involved in some dramatic dogfights and has promised another eventful encounter against Finland's Koivula, a former European title challenger.
Benn could collide with rival contender Josh Kelly as he climbs the rankings in the red-hot 147lbs weight class and 'The Destroyer' has voiced his desire for a future battle with the fellow Brit.
Live JD Nxtgen Boxing
June 21, 2019, 7:00pm
Live on
But the son of former world champion Nigel Benn must firstly overcome Koivula, who has proven his toughness in points defeats against Samuel Vargas, Amir Khan's old foe, and ex-European champion Mohamed Mimoune.
On a packed undercard, Ted Cheeseman defends his British super-welterweight title against Kieron Conway, and light-heavyweight Craig Richards faces London rival Andre Sterling.
What the fighters said
Yeah he's got experience, but I'm quicker, I'm younger, I can punch harder. Everyone has got a plan until they get punched in the face as they say.
Conor Benn
It's going to be a good fight and people will get entertainment. I think my timing is better for this fight and I can win this fight, because of my experience.
Jussi Koivula
What the promoter said
This is a great fight for those who aren’t aware of Jussi Koivula. Some great fights, lost a split decision to Samuel Vargas as well. Hugely experienced.
Eddie Hearn
Pre-fight bust-up
Essential reading
Benn: Shall I bring back wild side?
Conor Benn admits he cannot suppress his wild style and hinted at another dramatic battle with Jussi Koivula.
Cheeseman: It's win or bust
Ted Cheeseman insists a loss to Kieron Conway on Friday night may force him to hang up the gloves.
The weigh-in
Who else is on?
The time draws near...
Watch Benn versus Koivula, Cheeseman's British title fight with Conway and Richards against Sterling at York Hall on Friday from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.