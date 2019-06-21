Boxing News

JD NXTGEN: Conor Benn battles Jussi Koivula on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill live on Sky Sports

Watch Benn-Koivula, Cheeseman-Conway, Richards-Sterling and more on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill, from 7pm on Sky Sports Action

Last Updated: 20/06/19 9:50pm

Conor Benn returns on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill, live on Sky Sports
Conor Benn returns on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill, live on Sky Sports

Conor Benn's combustible career continues on Friday's JD NXTGEN bill as the all-action welterweight takes on Jussi Koivula at York Hall, live on Sky Sports.

The unbeaten 22-year-old has already been involved in some dramatic dogfights and has promised another eventful encounter against Finland's Koivula, a former European title challenger.

Benn could collide with rival contender Josh Kelly as he climbs the rankings in the red-hot 147lbs weight class and 'The Destroyer' has voiced his desire for a future battle with the fellow Brit.

June 21, 2019, 7:00pm

Conor Benn has welcomed a clash with Josh Kelly
Conor Benn has welcomed a clash with Josh Kelly

But the son of former world champion Nigel Benn must firstly overcome Koivula, who has proven his toughness in points defeats against Samuel Vargas, Amir Khan's old foe, and ex-European champion Mohamed Mimoune.

On a packed undercard, Ted Cheeseman defends his British super-welterweight title against Kieron Conway, and light-heavyweight Craig Richards faces London rival Andre Sterling.

What the fighters said

Yeah he's got experience, but I'm quicker, I'm younger, I can punch harder. Everyone has got a plan until they get punched in the face as they say.

Conor Benn

It's going to be a good fight and people will get entertainment. I think my timing is better for this fight and I can win this fight, because of my experience.

Jussi Koivula

What the promoter said

This is a great fight for those who aren’t aware of Jussi Koivula. Some great fights, lost a split decision to Samuel Vargas as well. Hugely experienced.

Eddie Hearn

Pre-fight bust-up
Joshua Buatsi clashed with Andre Sterling at the JD NXTGEN weigh-in
Joshua Buatsi clashed with Andre Sterling at the JD NXTGEN weigh-in

The weigh-in

Conor Benn: 10st 6lbs 2oz, Jussi Koivula: 10st 7lbs (at third attempt)
Conor Benn: 10st 6lbs 2oz, Jussi Koivula: 10st 7lbs (at third attempt)

Who else is on?

Ted Cheeseman defends British belt against Kieron Conway
Ted Cheeseman defends British belt against Kieron Conway
Craig Richards settles rivalry with Andre Sterling
Craig Richards settles rivalry with Andre Sterling
Shannon Courtenay seeks her third professional victory
Shannon Courtenay seeks her third professional victory

The time draws near...
Conor Benn returns to the scene of his epic battle with Cedrick Peynaud
Conor Benn returns to the scene of his epic battle with Cedrick Peynaud

Watch Benn versus Koivula, Cheeseman's British title fight with Conway and Richards against Sterling at York Hall on Friday from 7pm on Sky Sports Action.

