Demetrius Andrade calls out Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for middleweight unification fight

Demetrius Andrade called out Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez for a mega middleweight unification fight after defending his title against Maciej Sulecki on Saturday night.

Two-weight world champion Andrade comfortably outclassed the Polish challenger, dropping Sulecki in the first before putting on a clinic to take three 120-107 verdicts on the judges' final scorecards.

After the 31-year-old improved his unblemished record to 28-0, he called out WBA and IBF super middleweight world champion Alvarez for a potential unification fight later this year.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez celebrates after defending his middleweight titles against Daniel Jacobs

"Sulecki was a great fighter, a top ten guy who came forward the whole night. He didn't allow me to use my tools," he said.

"I gave people a great twelve rounds of boxing. I came out strong, utilised my skills and jab.

"So Canelo where are your cojones at? Let's get it.

"I'm the best out there and if I have to, I will step up to the plate. Like I said, he was a tough, durable guy and was not taking no for an answer.

Andrade comfortably outclassed Sulecki to claim a unanimous decision win

"He came to fight but I did what I needed to do. I looked pretty - tall, black and handsome. September, let's go.

"Canelo man, let's go. Let's unify this division, one champion. No more running, no more games, let's do it.

"Let's put it all on the line and see who is the best."

Andrade also criticised Alvarez and former middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin for their choice of "pushover" recent opponents.

Andrade suggested Rocky Fielding was a "pushover" opponent for Alvarez in December 2018

"Sulecki ain't no pushover," he added. "He ain't no Steve Rolls, he ain't no Rocky Fielding."

The American also claims he has exhausted the middleweight division for potential opponents, leaving Alvarez and Golovkin as his only viable top ten opponents.

"I'm making a name for myself. If they wanna say they are the unified guy, the legend, they've got to come this way, " he continued.

"There is no other way. I don't want to keep fighting the bottom guys, there are no more top ten guys.

"I keep beating them. Where is Canelo? Where is GGG? What's the hold up?"