Whyte vs Rivas: Tony Bellew eagerly looking forward to Dillian Whyte's clash with Oscar Rivas

Dillian Whyte will have his chance to shine in the spotlight against Oscar Rivas

Tony Bellew has warned Dillian Whyte about his high-stakes heavyweight showdown with Oscar Rivas and thinks he has everything to lose.

Whyte risks his world title ambitions when he takes on undefeated Colombian Oscar Rivas at The O2, live on Sports Box Office.

Bellew is eagerly looking forward to Saturday's showdown and hopes Whyte secures victory to set-up a showdown with WBC champion Deontay Wilder.

"Rivas is a game fighter," former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew told Sky Sports. "He comes with huge danger marks all over him.

"He can punch with either hand, good hand speed. Short stout kind of opponent, which to be honest, doesn't look like it would suit Dillian because Dillian probably usually likes to fight the bigger men, he can outspeed, outmuscle with. This guy is short, he's very unorthodox and he's very strong.

"I think it's going to be a brilliant fight, first and foremost, but when has Dillian Whyte ever not been in a brilliant fight?

"He's been fantastic, especially of late, he had a war with Joseph Parker, absolutely fantastic in the 'Del Boy' [Dereck Chisora] rematch and now he comes into this fight with everything to lose, he really, really does."

Whyte has established himself as the WBC's No 1 ranked contender after rebuilding his career with 10 straight wins since suffering the sole defeat of his career to Anthony Joshua in 2015.

"I believe this is the final hurdle for Dillian Whyte. He gets over this, which I think he can, Deontay Wilder waits on the other side of the door and it's only what Dillian Whyte deserves.

"Since the defeat to Anthony Joshua, Dillian Whyte has took himself away, he regrouped. He got the team stronger. He changed a few things up and he's been a credit to himself the way he's regrouped and shown fighters that a loss is not the end of your career, it really isn't, because he learnt from that loss and as long as you learn from a loss it can be a lesson sometimes.

"I can't give Dillian Whyte enough credit. He faces anyone, anywhere and at any time and that's unheard of in boxing these days."

Former two-weight world champion Paulie Malignaggi believes Rivas is a 'banana skin' for Whyte and would not be surprised if the Colombian caused an upset.

"The world doesn't really know Oscar Rivas but those of us in boxing know him because he has that pedigree as an Olympian and he's been undefeated as a professional," said Malignaggi.

"This is a guy with a lot of pedigree and a lot ability, so he presents a very dangerous threat to Whyte. A threat which Whyte shouldn't really have to take before fighting for a heavyweight championship because by this time he should have already fought for a heavyweight championship at least.

"Rivas can be a sort of banana skin but really it should not surprise anyone if he puts up a tough fight or beats Whyte."

Dillian Whyte battles Oscar Rivas on July 20, with David Allen against David Price and Derek Chisora versus Artur Szpilka on The O2 bill.