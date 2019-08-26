Lomachenko vs Campbell: Rank your pound-for-pound top ten fighters

0:59 Take a look at some of the great overseas fighters who have fought recently in the UK Take a look at some of the great overseas fighters who have fought recently in the UK

Vasiliy Lomachenko can take another step towards undisputed glory with victory over Luke Campbell, but where is the Ukrainian sensation in your pound-for-pound top ten?

The three-weight world champion has arrived in London with Saturday night's WBA 'Super', WBC and WBO lightweight showdown against Campbell at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office, now just days away.

Terence Crawford, Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, Naoya Inoue and Oleksandr Usyk are among those vying with Lomachenko for the top spot, but who gets your pick...

