Lomachenko vs Campbell: Victory for Luke Campbell will be 'one of the biggest upsets of all time'

Luke Campbell lost a split decision to Jorge Linares in his previous world title tilt

Luke Campbell can cement his name in boxing folklore if he defeats pound-for-pound king Vasiliy Lomachenko, says Spencer Oliver.

Campbell takes on the three-weight world champion for his WBA 'super' and WBO lightweight titles with the vacant WBC strap also on the line at The O2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Oliver rates Lomachenko as one of the best boxers there has ever been and claims victory for Campbell will be one of the "biggest upsets of all time".

"You've got to go back a long, long way to find a boxer as technically gifted as Lomachenko," said Sky Sports pundit Oliver.

"I think he's proved that. He's boxed for a world title in only his second contest, losing a split decision and then going on to win a world title in his third contest.

"I think he is one of the best pound-for-pounds there has ever been. I think for Campbell to pull that off it would go down as one of the biggest upsets of all time." Spencer Oliver

"This would go down in my books as one of the biggest upsets of all time in any weight division. I think that's the quality of Lomachenko and he just seems to be improving.

"I think he is one of the best pound-for-pounds there has ever been. I think for Campbell to pull that off, it would go down as one of the biggest upsets of all time."

