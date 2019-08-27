Lomochenko vs Campbell: Charlie Edwards plans to drag Julio Cesar Martinez into the trenches

Charlie Edwards celebrates after defending his WBC flyweight crown in March

Charlie Edwards has vowed to "bully the bully" when he defends his WBC flyweight title against Julio Cesar Martinez this weekend at The O2.

Edwards faces the big-hitting Mexican on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The 26-year-old from returns to the ring after a shutout win over Angel Moreno in March in the second defence of the 115lb title, which he won on the Greenwich peninsula last year after defeating former champion Cristofer Rosales.

Martinez, who has claimed 11 of his 14 victories inside the distance, will fight for the first time outside his homeland after securing mandatory status to the green and gold belt by stopping highly-rated Welshman Andrew Selby in five rounds earlier this year.

"His style works perfectly for me, it plays into my hands," said Edwards. "He's already told me that he's going to knock me out. But when he doesn't, things are going to get very tough for him and if he's coming in with that mentality it shows he's underrating me already and that's not a good place to be.

"He can bang, there's no doubt about it. You can see it just by looking at his record. We saw in his last fight against Andrew Selby that he's powerful and can be awkward, he can rough you up, but that's good as he's going to bring out the best in me. I'm a lot stronger and a lot tougher now.

"Fitness has never been an issue for me but in his fight against Selby you could tell that he was blowing a little bit and that's maybe because he puts everything into every shot. It's about nullifying his ability to punch hard and dragging him into the deep trenches.

"Fitness and rounds are my strongest attributes and I'm ready and looking forward to dragging him deep and for the roles switching, I will bully the bully. I am the WBC world champion and nobody is beating me. On Saturday I am going to retain my world title with a punch-perfect performance."

