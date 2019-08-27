Callum Smith plan is for a 'huge fight' in 2020 at Anfield, says Eddie Hearn

Callum Smith is unbeaten in 26

Callum Smith’s promoter Eddie Hearn is "planning" a future stadium "huge fight" despite advances from rival promotions for the world champion.

WBA super-middleweight titleholder Smith has been approached by US-based promoters but would be offered a major opportunity to headline at Liverpool's stadium in his home city by Hearn.

"We are planning Callum's next fight for October time before a huge fight in the spring, most likely at Anfield," Hearn told Sky Sports.

"Obviously in signing Billy Joe Saunders we have the perfect opponent for a huge domestic fight but Callum is also in the mix for all the big names on DAZN including Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin."

Smith is the WBA super-middleweight titleholder

Callum Smith made his first title defence on Anthony Joshua's New York undercard

WBO super-middleweight champion Saunders is a new recruit for Hearn's Matchroom and is a fellow unbeaten titleholder, like Smith.

Smith's trainer Joe Gallagher told Sky Sports: "Callum has a few lucrative offers on the table. He is considering them because they could lead to big fights. His head has been turned.

"We're now waiting to see what Eddie can offer Callum. Callum wants big-name US-based fighters like Sergey Kovalev, Canelo, David Benavidez and Caleb Plant."

