Lomachenko vs Campbell: Savannah Marshall ready to take on anyone

1:01 Savannah Marshall has no problem not knowing her opponent Savannah Marshall has no problem not knowing her opponent

Savannah Marshall says she is ready to face anyone despite still being without an opponent ahead of her debut on Sky Sports this weekend.

Marshall is due to fight on the undercard of Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The 28-year-old, who famously defeated two-weight champion and current undisputed middleweight queen Claressa Shields in the amateur ranks, has racked up six straight wins since turning pro.

"I've had a wide variety of sparring, so really everything has been covered for whatever style - southpaw, orthodox, a tall opponent, a short opponent, so I'm quite confident," said the Hartlepool super-middleweight.

"Normally in the amateurs you wouldn't find out until the day of the fight."

Former amateur champion Marshall has secured four of her six wins by KO

Marshall has previously fought on some big cards, including a high-profile debut in the paid ranks on the blockbuster Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor bill in Las Vegas in 2017, credits her lack of nerves ahead of Saturday due to the hard work she puts in with trainer Peter Fury.

"Since I turned pro, I haven't been like that. I train really hard and Peter trains me really hard, so there's never even been a doubt to have those nerves.

"I'm really excited, Sky Sports debut on a card like that: it's a dream."

0:22 Trainer Peter Fury wants son Hughie to be more outgoing in the ring Trainer Peter Fury wants son Hughie to be more outgoing in the ring

Fury will also be in his son Hughie's corner at The O2 when the 24-year-old takes on former world champion Alexander Povetkin.

The father-trainer, who masterminded nephew Tyson's win over Wladimir Klitschko in 2015, has urged the heavyweight to "come out of his shell" against the experienced Russian.

"He's like a young pup that's got to come out of his shell a bit. He's got to be more outgoing. That's the same in his boxing, the same in his speech," said Fury senior.

1:02 Will Peter Fury plot another famous heavyweight win with his son? Will Peter Fury plot another famous heavyweight win with his son?

"You've seen before in the past in interviews, a bit quiet, a bit reserved. He boxes like that sometimes.

"Well now it's time to, you're in the bright lights, come out of your shell and let's see what you've got, start throwing punches because to win fights, you've got to throw punches."

Watch Savannah Marshall and Hughie Fury vs Alexander Povetkin on the Lomachenko vs Campbell bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.