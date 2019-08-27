Davies Jr vs Ritson: Scott Fitzgerald injury-free for British title tilt

Ted Cheeseman and Scott Fitzgerald meet ahead of their British title clash in October

Scott Fitzgerald is ready for his showdown with British super-welterweight champion Ted Cheeseman after recovering from a hand injury which forced him out of a bout with Brian Rose in June.

Fitzgerald will return to the ring on the Robbie Davies Jr-Lewis Ritson card in October after claiming a career-best win over bitter rival Anthony Fowler in March.

"I'm injury-free now and just happy to be here," said Fitzgerald. "I'm excited for this fight. Ted is British champion for a reason and I'll be working super hard in the gym every day.

"It's my first 12-round fight and he's experienced a few, so I'll make sure there's no stone unturned and I'm more than ready for the 12 rounds if it goes that far.

"He's tough, he's a tough man. It could go the 12 rounds but I also think if I'm banging very hard, I can get rid of him in 12.

"I'll take either, just to win and get that British title which I've always wanted."

Cheeseman retained the British title with a draw against Kieron Conway in June

Cheeseman is aiming to get back on track after being held to a draw by Kieron Conway in June and losing for the first time in his career against European champion Sergio Garcia in February.

"I've been in big fights for the last two-and-a-half years, I've got a lot of experience at this sort of level, 10 or 12 rounds and everybody knows I can fight at a high pace," said Cheeseman.

"Scott Fitzgerald is a great fighter. He had a very good win in his last fight and everyone is backing against me now, obviously because of my last two fights.

"But put that behind me and go back to October last year, after I beat [Asinia] Byfield, and everybody had me as favourite going in, but it ain't that way - I've had a couple of hiccups and it hasn't gone right this year.

"But it's how you finish the year and not how you start, so I'm looking forward to putting the pace high from early, push the 12 rounds and however I win, I'll win and be happy.

"I'm just making sure I get the win come October 19."

