Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez in 10 weeks at a catchweight is 'perfect timing' for Sergey Kovalev

Sergey 'Krusher' Kovalev has now secured 29 of his 34 wins by knockout

Sergey Kovalev is open to a catchweight agreement in order to fight Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez, according to his trainer.

Kovalev overcame a difficult eighth round to defend his WBO light-heavyweight title against Anthony Yarde last Saturday, knowing a major opportunity against Canelo lay in wait.

Canelo has won titles in three weight divisions but has never fought as high as light-heavyweight, where Kovalev plies his trade.

Kovalev would not rule out dropping weight to agree a catchweight between super-middle and light-heavy.

"It depends on the weight," his trainer Buddy McGirt told Sky Sports.

Canelo skipped his scheduled fight date on September 14 to await Kovalev, and has now proposed a November 2 match-up.

That is 10 weeks away, meaning Kovalev, aged 36, would have minimal recovery time after a gruelling win over Yarde before he would need to begin preparation to step back into the ring.

"It is perfect timing. He is fine," McGirt said.

Kovalev lost his unbeaten record and world title reign in late-2016 to Andre Ward, who had predominantly operated at super-middle.

Ward won back-to-back fights with Kovalev, who, earlier this year, avenged a knockout loss to Eleider Alvarez.

He has now won two in a row after ending Yarde's challenge in 11 rounds.

