Lomachenko vs Campbell: Savannah Marshall is convinced she has the beating of Claressa Shields

Savannah Marshall will aim to make in seven straight wins on Saturday

Savannah Marshall is convinced she would defeat American pound-for-pound star Claressa Shields a second time if the former amateur rivals meet again in the professional ranks.

Marshall makes her Matchroom debut against Brazilian Daniele Basteri on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell undercard at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Book Lomachenko vs Campbell now!

Watch Lomachenko vs Campbell online!

The undefeated super-middleweight is the only fighter to have beaten Shields when she outpointed the American on the way to becoming Britain's first female amateur world champion in 2012.

Shields went on to win back-to-back Olympic gold medals, claimed a world middleweight title in her fourth fight before dropping down to 160lbs and winning all four major world titles in the space of a year.

Record-breaking Claressa Shields and Marshall could meet next year

The 24-year-old, who is aiming to become a three-weight champion in her next fight in October when she takes on Ivana Habazin for the WBO super-welterweight title, is undefeated in nine pro fights and a winner in 77 of her 78 amateur bouts - with her sole defeat handed out by Marshall.

"I'm in this sport to become a world champion," said Marshall. "I'm not the type of person to do something half-heartedly. I've been boxing since I was 11 years old and if I didn't feel like I was at world level then there would be no point in me being here.

2:58 Savannah Marshall is the only fighter to have beaten Claressa Shields. What does the ex-Sky Scholar make of the American's trash-talk accusations? Savannah Marshall is the only fighter to have beaten Claressa Shields. What does the ex-Sky Scholar make of the American's trash-talk accusations?

"Claressa is the undisputed middleweight champion so in that aspect she is ahead of me. I believe that fight will happen soon and that I will beat her again, like I did as an amateur.

"I think I'm twice the fighter now than I was when we last fought, so it makes no difference to me where the fight takes place, I'll beat her again.

"I had almost 100 amateur bouts and I've come up against all sizes and styles of opponents. I've boxed all over the world so there's not that many styles I haven't come across.

"I just want to show the world what I am capable of and what I can do. You can expect to see a bit of everything from me on Saturday, I will win in good fashion."

Watch Savannah Marshall vs Daniele Basteri on the Lomachenko vs Campbell bill on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, from 6pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.