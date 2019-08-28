Lomachenko vs Campbell: Joshua Buatsi has no pressure concerns as Ryan Ford promises fireworks

Joshua Buatsi fights at The O2 for the sixth time in his pro career this Saturday

Joshua Buatsi vows to once again thrive under The O2 pressure as he looks to take another hard-hitting stride up the world rankings.

Buatsi will defend his WBA international title against Ryan Ford on the undercard of the huge lightweight title showdown between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell at The O2 in London this Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The unbeaten Croydon light-heavyweight was last seen taking out Marco Antonio Periban in four rounds on the Anthony Joshua vs Andy Ruiz Jr bill at Madison Square Garden and is ready to make another emphatic statement on the big stage.

"Saturday night, we put it all on the line," Buatsi told Sky Sports. "We're just going to box. You can talk a lot before the bell goes but I'm not the person to do that.

"We'll see what happens, we have small gloves on, the better man will win. Inside the ring is where the talking is done, where it matters.

"When the pressure is on, the cameras are on, I enjoy it, pressure is good, it creates diamonds.

"We always keep stepping up, we deal with him [Ford] and see what's next. Tune in and don't blink."

Ryan Ford has a record of 16-4

Ford, a former opponent of Fedor Chudinov and Avni Yildrim, is confident of causing a major upset.

"They made a mistake bringing me over, I come to show up and show out," the Canadian said.

"I'll put it all in and give the fans a war, I'm not just here to get in rounds. I'll bring fireworks, I come fast-paced in his face."

