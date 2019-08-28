Lomachenko vs Campbell: Charlie Edwards super-focused for defence

1:05 Charlie Edwards says he will not let anyone take his WBC belt as he vows to beat Julio Martinez on Saturday night. Charlie Edwards says he will not let anyone take his WBC belt as he vows to beat Julio Martinez on Saturday night.

Charlie Edwards has declared "this is my era" ahead of his WBC flyweight title defence on Saturday night.

Edwards will make the second defence of his green and gold belt when he fights mandatory challenger Julio Martinez on the Vasiliy Lomachenko-Luke Campbell bill at The O2, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"I'm super-focused, I'm ready and I'm really looking forward to this challenge," Edwards told Sky Sports, before thanking the York Hall crowd after his public workout on Wednesday.

"This is my time, this is my era and I'm really looking forward to Saturday night."

Mexican puncher Martinez stopped highly-rated Welshman Andrew Selby with a body shot in five rounds to win a final eliminator and earn the right to share a ring with Edwards.

Edwards added: "He's a great fighter and challenger. He's earned his shot, he had a great performance last time, but I'm not Andrew Selby. I'm Charlie Edwards and I'm here to keep this title and push on.

"This is my time and no one is taking this title away from me. I am going to beat Martinez on Saturday night at The O2 for everyone at Sky."

