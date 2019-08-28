Lomachenko vs Campbell: Vasiliy Lomachenko left shocked after huge reaction from UK fans

1:56 Vasiliy Lomachenko couldn't believe the reception he received from fans in London Vasiliy Lomachenko couldn't believe the reception he received from fans in London

Vasiliy Lomachenko admitted to having fight nerves after an incredible reaction at Wednesday's public workout left him in disbelief.

The Ukrainian sensation takes on Luke Campbell for the WBA 'super', WBC and WBO lightweight titles at The O2 on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as he attempts to cement his status as the pound-for-pound best boxer on the planet.

1:44 Lomachenko trains in front of a packed York Hall Lomachenko trains in front of a packed York Hall

British fight fans packed into London's York Hall to watch the 31-year-old go through the motions, roaring on his every move, in awe of the three-weight world champion.

"Thank you guys, I can't believe it. It's a pleasure," Lomachenko told Sky Sports afterwards.

"It was the same situation with fans last time I was here, in the amateurs.

Of course I have a little bit of nerves, it's good for humans. Vasiliy Lomachenko

"I have to train, I don't have the time to see the city. After the win I want to see London.

"My preparation was good, I am ready 100 per cent, see you Saturday night.

"Of course I have a little bit of nerves, it's good for humans. I give you the prediction, you will see a very good, interesting fight."

3:56 Can Campbell cause a huge shock? Can Campbell cause a huge shock?

Campbell was late to the public workout show after being stuck in traffic, but was still able to dust off the cobwebs.

"I'm feeling great at the minute," the Hull lightweight said. "It's a fantastic opportunity for me. I've got the best team around me and we're all confident.

"It doesn't matter how I do it, I get the win."

