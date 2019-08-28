Lomachenko vs Campbell: Luke Campbell has no fear of Vasiliy Lomachenko, insists Eddie Hearn

1:13 Eddie Hearn insists Luke Campbell is not intimidated by Vasiliy Lomachenko, despite his underdog status ahead of their world title fight on Saturday night Eddie Hearn insists Luke Campbell is not intimidated by Vasiliy Lomachenko, despite his underdog status ahead of their world title fight on Saturday night

Luke Campbell does not fear Vasiliy Lomachenko despite being an underdog against the pound-for-pound king, insists Eddie Hearn.

Campbell challenges the Ukrainian superstar for the WBA 'super' and WBO titles, with the vacant WBC belt also on the line, at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Hull fighter (20-2, KOs16) will be trying to win a world title at the second time of asking, while Lomachenko (13-1, KOs 10) has been involved in world-title fights since his second contest.

3:56 Luke Campbell says he is confident of victory against Vasiliy Lomachenko Luke Campbell says he is confident of victory against Vasiliy Lomachenko

"People are writing him off already but I think that Luke Campbell knows the game inside out," promoter Eddie Hearn told Sky Sports.

"He was Britain's greatest ever amateur. Former Olympic champion, world champion silver medallist as well, he's fought for world titles before.

"He knows how good Lomachenko is but he doesn't have that same fear, or the feeling we've all got seeing Lomachenko - of being in awe of him.

"He's not going to freeze, he's not going to bow down to his greatness. He's going to go in there and try and knock him out.

"He is a great fighter, but Luke's in a great place. Shane [McGuigan] has done a great job, not just physically but mentally to get him in this place. George Groves and the team, Josh Taylor, have done a really good job around Luke Campbell to give him that belief.

"If you listen to George Groves, George Groves is convinced Luke Campbell wins this fight even with the underdog status that he has.

1:44 Vasiliy Lomachenko trains in front of a packed York Hall at his public workout ahead of his world title clash with Luke Campbell at the O2 on Saturday Vasiliy Lomachenko trains in front of a packed York Hall at his public workout ahead of his world title clash with Luke Campbell at the O2 on Saturday

"So I don't think Luke could be better physically, better mentally. Unfortunately for him, he's in with a pound-for-pound great of his generation.

"But he can do it. It's not like he doesn't have a chance, but everything has got to go his way.

"He's got to pull out that performance from the gods."

