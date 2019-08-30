Lomachenko vs Campbell: Joshua Buatsi 'would have beaten Sergey Kovalev and Anthony Yarde', says Eddie Hearn

Joshua Buatsi will "unquestionably" win a world championship before Anthony Yarde, according to his promoter Eddie Hearn.

Yarde fell short against Sergey Kovalev last weekend in a WBO light-heavyweight title fight in Russia, after giving the champion a torrid eighth round.

"Yarde hadn't been matched correctly to give himself the best chance [against Kovalev]," said Hearn.

"If he would have had intermediate fights, he would have won [against Kovalev]. This is what we have to do with Buatsi."

Asked if Buatsi would become world champion before his London rival Yarde, Hearn answered: "Unquestionably, and even more so after last Saturday.

"Buatsi would have beaten Kovalev and he would have beaten Yarde. But we won't make mistakes - we will make sure he is 100 percent ready to take his chance when it comes."

Buatsi aims to extend his record to 12-0 against Ryan Ford on the undercard to Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

"After this next fight for Buatsi, if he is going to fight [the likes of] Dmitry Bivol and Kovalev, he must have the likes of Sullivan Barrera to see if he's ready. He has to go 12 rounds, go 10 rounds. Yarde hadn't had that.

"Yarde did really well in terms of the experience he had."

Buatsi told Sky Sports about Yarde's defeat to Kovalev: "Full respect. I don't feel like he was majorly outclassed. I know he was losing a lot of the rounds before he got stopped. It would have been nice if he finished it on his feet. He proved a lot of people wrong."

Buatsi's trainer Mark Gillespie added: "One thing that Yarde did prove to me? He can take a good shot. He dared to be great, just missed out, and was unlucky in the eighth round."

