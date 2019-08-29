Lomachenko vs Campbell: Live stream of final press conference

Watch the final press conference here Watch the final press conference here

Vasiliy Lomachenko goes head-to-head with Luke Campbell at the final press conference - and you can watch on a live stream.

The Ukrainian star faces Luke Campbell on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, with the WBC, WBA 'Super' and WBO lightweight titles on the line at The O2.

Before Campbell renews his rivalry with Lomachenko, an array of undercard fighters will take to the stage, with Hughie Fury, Alexander Povetkin, Charlie Edwards, Joshua Buatsi and more on a bumper bill this weekend.

Campbell is relishing his upcoming clash with the man who is widely regarded as the finest fighter on the planet.

Luke Campbell is attempting to win three world titles on Saturday

"It's a fantastic opportunity for me," he said. "I've got the best team around me and we're all confident.

"It doesn't matter how I do it, I get the win."

