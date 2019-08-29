Lomachenko vs Campbell: Vasiliy Lomachenko admits Luke Campbell could be his hardest fight ever

Vasiliy Lomachenko faces Luke Campbell on Saturday night at The O2

Vasiliy Lomachenko is ready for a technical duel with Luke Campbell and the pound-for-pound star admits he could receive the toughest fight of his illustrious career.

The Ukrainian battles Campbell for three world lightweight titles on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office, as two Olympic 2012 gold medallists pit their razor-sharp skills against each other at The O2.

Lomachenko is a three-weight world champion with a string of impressive victories on his record, but acknowledged the threat posed by Campbell at their final press conference.

"Of course I'm excited and I can't wait to come to the ring and show my boxing skill for British fans, and for fans around the world," said Lomachenko.

Asked if Campbell could be his most testing opponent, he replied: "Maybe it will be a harder fight for me, but I can answer after the fight.

The Ukrainian has claimed world titles in three weight divisions

"Luke Campbell is not an easy fighter, he's a top fighter, he's a smart fighter, a technical fighter, so it will be very interesting and a technical fight. Of course I'm ready, that's why I come to the UK."

Campbell is bidding to become a world champion at the second attempt, having come narrowly close in a split decision defeat to Jorge Linares in 2017.

He remained undaunted by the task ahead of him, relishing the challenge of sharing the ring with a fighter who is widely regarded as the finest on the planet.

"I've been through a lot," said Campbell. "Having the experience of the London Olympics, the crowds and the pressure of going out there and getting a medal, and winning.

I've always said for years, being in boxing, to be the best, you have to beat the best, and this is certainly one of those challenges. Luke Campbell

"My professional career, going over to America to fight Linares for a world title with everything that was going on as well. I've learnt from my experiences and I'm here today.

"Boy do I love a challenge. I've always said for years, being in boxing, to be the best, you have to beat the best, and this is certainly one of those challenges.

"You can't go in there worrying about what someone else is going to do. You've got to go in there and concentrate on yourself, that you're not making any mistakes, and you are the best person you can be on that night."

