Lomachenko vs Campbell: Timings and how to watch the world lightweight title fight

The first bell between Vasiliy Lomachenko and Luke Campbell will be no earlier than 10.30pm on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The WBA, WBC and WBO lightweight titles are on the line as Hull's Campbell bids to become a world champion for the first time against a modern great in Ukraine's Lomachenko.

The action begins live and free on Facebook at 5pm.

The first hour, from 6pm-7pm, is unencrypted on Sky Sports Box Office and also on Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Mix.

Hughie Fury and Alexander Povetkin collide in a heavyweight battle and Charlie Edwards defends his WBC flyweight title against Julio Cesar Martinez.

Joshua Buatsi aims to extend his unbeaten record against Ryan Ford while Welshmen Joe Cordina and Gavin Gwynne contest the British and Commonwealth lightweight titles. Savannah Marshall makes her Matchroom debut, and James Tennyson fights Asif Shafiq.

