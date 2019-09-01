Lomachenko vs Campbell: Book repeats of Vasiliy Lomachenko's world title fight with Luke Campbell

Book Lomachenko vs Campbell repeats

Book repeats of Vasiliy Lomachenko's world lightweight title fight against Luke Campbell and a bumper bill at The O2.

The Ukrainian star battled Campbell for the WBA 'super', WBC and WBO lightweight belts on Saturday night, and there is another chance to watch the fight and all the action from the undercard when repeats are shown at 9am and 4pm.

On an action-packed evening, Hughie Fury fought Alexander Povetkin in a must-win heavyweight showdown, while Charlie Edwards put his WBC flyweight title on the line against Julio Cesar Martinez.

Charlie Edwards faced Julio Cesar Martinez in WBC title fight

Joshua Buatsi attempted to rise further up the light-heavyweight rankings when he faced Ryan Ford, and Joe Cordina took on fellow Welshman Gavin Gwynne for the British and Commonwealth lightweight titles.

Joshua Buatsi battled Ryan Ford on O2 bill

Savannah Marshall, an amateur world champion, also pursued her seventh victory in the professional ranks.

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell Repeats on Sunday, on Sky Sports Box Office, from 9am and 4pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.