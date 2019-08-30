Lomachenko vs Campell: Luke Campbell ready to rise to the occasion

Luke Campbell has insisted "this is what I live for" ahead of his showdown with pound-for-pound great Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Campbell challenges Lomachenko for the three-weight world champion's WBA 'super' and WBO lightweight titles, while the vacant WBC strap will also be on the line at The O2 on Saturday night, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

Lomachenko has broken records throughout his career and has lost only twice in a combined total of 411 amateur and professional fights, but Campbell is undaunted by the prospect of facing the Ukrainian superstar.

"I feel great, I'm ready for action. This is what I live for," said Campbell, who was taking nothing from his intense stare-down with the Ukrainian during Friday's weigh-in.

"The fight is won tomorrow in the ring."

Campbell has boxed all over the world as an amateur, won Olympic gold at London 2012, fought at Wembley Stadium and challenged Jorge Linares for the WBA title, which he lost via a split decision to the supremely-talented Venezuelan on the road in 2017.

The 31-year-old southpaw now headlines a pay-per-view event that will have the boxing world watching, but instead of feeling added pressure has promised a career-best performance.

"This is where I want to be. This is the stage I love and you'll see the best of me come tomorrow night," added Campbell.

"Tune in tomorrow for a great fight. You're going to see everything, it's going to be explosive, don't miss it."

