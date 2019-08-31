Lomachenko vs Campbell: Joshua Buatsi defeats Ryan Ford with seventh-round knockout

Joshua Buatsi celebrates his victory over Ryan Ford at The O2

Joshua Buatsi broke down Ryan Ford's resistance to force a seventh-round knockout win at The O2.

Book Lomachenko vs Campbell now!

Watch Lomachenko vs Campbell online

The highly-rated light-heavyweight was taken past the sixth round for the first time before halting the rugged Ford, who complained afterwards that a low blow had contributed to his first stoppage defeat.

Stabbing out a stinging jab, Buatsi searched for early openings in the crouched stance of Ford, who had to withstand crunching body shots in the opening round.

Buatsi received the sternest test of his unbeaten career

Ford found his range with a couple of looping right hands in the second, drawing an aggressive response from Buatsi as he ripped in an uppercut followed by a chopping right in the third round.

But the skilful south Londoner was being made to work, and Ford stood firm in the fourth after a blurring combination, while stiff shots to the ribs could not shift the Canadian in the fifth.

Buatsi had never been beyond six rounds, entering unknown territory as he was extended into the seventh, although the 10th stoppage of his career would come shortly afterwards, much to the dismay of Ford.

The 26-year-old raises his gloves in triumph after stopping Ford

A left hook sent shockwaves through Ford's legs and Buatsi rammed in body shots, with the final blow appearing to slip below the belt line as his opponent toppled onto the canvas and was counted out.

Reflecting on his 12th professional win, Buatsi said: "We were rolling. He hit me behind the head. We don't complain - this is a fighting sport."

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell on Saturday, live on Sky Sports Box Office. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can book and watch it here.