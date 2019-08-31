Lomachenko vs Campbell: Alexander Povetkin defeats Hughie Fury by unanimous decision

Alexander Povetkin sealed a points win over Hughie Fury at The O2

Hughie Fury endured another setback as he suffered a unanimous points defeat to Alexander Povetkin at The O2.

The 24-year-old heavyweight, cousin of former world champion Tyson, could not contain the sustained aggression of Povetkin, who earned a 117-111 verdict on all three scorecards.

Beginning with busy movement, Fury pumped stiff jabs onto Povetkin, who was inches away with a looping left hook.

Fury had to withstand early pressure from Povetkin

The Russian tried to slow his elusive opponent with a thumping body shot in the second, but Fury repelled this early aggression in the third round with his accurate jab.

Hurtful hooks from Povetkin tested the durability of Fury in the fourth, and the seasoned Russian stepped up his assault in the fifth as he unloaded a clubbing right hand.

But Fury maintained his disciplined game-plan, offsetting Povetkin with clever movement and sharp counters in the sixth.

Accurate jabs from Fury frustrated Povetkin

With Povetkin showing signs of frustration, Fury tried to ram home right hands in the seventh, although Povetkin did answer with another crunching hook.

A short right hand stiffened the legs of Fury in the eighth, with blood trickling from a cut over his left eye, and Povetkin found the range again with his right in the ninth.

Fury stalled Povetkin's march in the 10th, whipping in looping right hands, but the former WBA champion displayed his experience in the 11th, landing a few eye-catching hooks.

But the Russian ended the fight strongly to earn an emphatic win

Into the final round, both fighters stood and traded in a late attempt to sway the judges and Povetkin received a comfortable win on all three scorecards.

