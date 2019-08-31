Lomachenko vs Campbell: Charlie Edwards loses world title in stoppage defeat to Julio Cesar Martinez

Charlie Edwards controversially lost his WBC flyweight title after being punched when he was already down by Julio Cesar Martinez.

Edwards was dropped by a second-round barrage but Martinez then hammered home a body shot to his floored opponent which went unpunished, and resulted in the end of the fight.

More follows...

