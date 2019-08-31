Lomachenko vs Campbell: Joe Cordina proves too strong for Welsh rival Gavin Gwynne in title defence

Joe Cordina came through a hard-fought battle against Gavin Gwynne to successfully defend his British and Commonwealth lightweight titles in London.

The unbeaten Cardiff man, a Rio 2016 Olympian, was given some testing moments by his fellow Welshman but showed his class to take a 116-110 (twice), 116-111 verdict at The O2.

Cordina improved his record to 10-0 with the first defence of his lightweight belts.

Joe Cordina started well in London

It was an electric start from the champion, Cordina planting his feet and landing crunching combinations in a superb opener, pumping out a brilliant jab from the waist to quickly set the pace.

Gwynne looked to pressure forward and assert himself from the second round onward, but it was proving ineffective as 'The Welsh Wizard' skilfully moved and countered on the back foot, slipping and landing with ease.

The title bout continued in that manner for the following rounds, the Rio Olympian in full control, before suddenly the unbeaten challenger managed to get on top in the sixth, Gwynne landing flush shots on the inside that had his man holding on.

Cordina was forced into a high-tempo battle

A point deduction for Cordina, who was being made to trade at close quarters, in the seventh further made things interesting, and the toe-to-toe battle continued in the next few rounds, much to the delight of The O2 crowd.

Gwynne then landed an eye-catching series of uppercuts in the ninth, only for them to prove redundant when he was deducted a point for punching behind the head.

Gavin Gwynne was deducted a point in the ninth

'The Welsh Wizard' finally got back into his comfort zone in the 10th before the momentum again swung in the penultimate round, the lightweight showdown exploding into life with both men trading painful body shots.

The pair refused to take a back step in an entertaining final three minutes to finish a cracking domestic scrap.

