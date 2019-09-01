Boxing News

Lomachenko vs Campbell: Alexander Povetkin sets sights on Tyson Fury

Last Updated: 01/09/19 3:23pm
Alexander Povetkin says he was glad to win a tough and difficult points victory over Hughie Fury
Alexander Povetkin wants to fight Tyson Fury, after beating his cousin Hughie Fury on Saturday night.

Povetkin won a unanimous decision to deal Hughie a setback in his plan to earn another world-title fight.

The 39-year-old is now "ready and interested" to meet another member of the Fury family, Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion, according to a tweet by his promoters World of Boxing.

Tyson Fury meets Otto Wallin, an unbeaten Swedish southpaw, in two weeks. He plans to rematch Deontay Wilder in a WBC-title fight next year.

Russia's Povetkin has only lost twice in 37 fights, against Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua. He had not returned to the ring since losing to Joshua until he met Hughie on Saturday night.

