Lomachenko vs Campbell: Alexander Povetkin sets sights on Tyson Fury

1:48 Alexander Povetkin says he was glad to win a tough and difficult points victory over Hughie Fury Alexander Povetkin says he was glad to win a tough and difficult points victory over Hughie Fury

Alexander Povetkin wants to fight Tyson Fury, after beating his cousin Hughie Fury on Saturday night.

I would like to fight @Tyson_Fury , he has been talking a lot, saying that I don’t want to fight him.

I am ready and interested in the fight! I hope we will meet in the ring in the next fight!@Ryabinskiy @VadimKTeam pic.twitter.com/s8hqySAbRU — World of Boxing Promotions (@worldofbox) August 31, 2019

Book Lomachenko vs Campbell Repeats

Watch Lomachenko vs Campbell Repeats online

Povetkin won a unanimous decision to deal Hughie a setback in his plan to earn another world-title fight.

The 39-year-old is now "ready and interested" to meet another member of the Fury family, Tyson, the former world heavyweight champion, according to a tweet by his promoters World of Boxing.

✨ MAGIC IN HIS BOOTS ✨@VasylLomachenko has brawn but it is his brain that separates him from the rest



✍ Feature: https://t.co/mBH3eybxzg pic.twitter.com/MtyE1L1QyI — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 1, 2019

Tyson Fury meets Otto Wallin, an unbeaten Swedish southpaw, in two weeks. He plans to rematch Deontay Wilder in a WBC-title fight next year.

Russia's Povetkin has only lost twice in 37 fights, against Wladimir Klitschko and Anthony Joshua. He had not returned to the ring since losing to Joshua until he met Hughie on Saturday night.

Watch Vasiliy Lomachenko vs Luke Campbell Repeats on Sunday, on Sky Sports Box Office, from 9am and 4pm. Book it via your Sky remote or book it online here. Even if you aren't a Sky TV subscriber you can sign up and watch it here.