WBSS final Prograis-Taylor: Conor Benn unfazed by opponent's identity

Conor Benn says he is getting stronger with age and ready to take on anyone

Conor Benn is not worried who he will face when he returns to action at The O2 next month.

Benn will be aiming for his 16th straight win when he fights on the Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor undercard on October 26, live on Sky Sports Box Office.

The Ilford welterweight has yet to discover his opponent but insists there will only be one outcome regardless of who he shares the ring with.

"It's crazy, my career has been a rollercoaster. It feels like I've been a pro for a long while. It's only been four or five years but it's been dramatic, it's been so crazy," said Benn.

"I've been dropped twice and managed to get back up off the canvas and put the other opponent down twice and gone the 10 rounds. It's all these little things. I've been cut, I've had injuries. I'm only 22, so when I'm 25, 26 it won't be nothing new to me.

🗣 "Whoever they put in front of me, it's gonna be the same outcome"@ConorNigel at his buoyant best during today's press conference ahead of his fight on October 26 pic.twitter.com/pR8fw0HicS — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) September 9, 2019

"As I get older man-strength is coming and people are going to get laid out clean. They ain't going to be getting back up.

"My last fight was expected to be a hard fight and when I looked at him I thought ,'I'm in for a hard fight here, I'm bang in trouble', and then he came out flying the first round and I thought, 'here we go', but I managed to get him out of there.

"If people want to come and have it with me, I'll have it back with them. If I go down they're going down with me, so I ain't really worried about who they put in front of me.

"Whoever they put in front of me it's going to be the same outcome. I'm going to go in there and do one job and one job only."